One Seriously Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash

One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 29 Tuesday night.

It happened about 1o:50 p.m. near Wendy’s at Highway 29 and East Kingsfield Road. One victim was transported by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert to an area hospital. A second person in the vehicle refused medical treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigation. The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.