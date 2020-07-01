No Wahoos Ball This Year; Minor League Baseball Season Officially Canceled.

The Minor League Baseball season has been canceled for 2020.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

“It’s unfortunate and saddening that there will not be Blue Wahoos baseball at Blue Wahoos Stadium this season. However, the health and safety of our community is our number one priority, and we fully support the efforts by Major and Minor League Baseball to keep fans, players, and staff safe in communities throughout America,” the Pensacola Blue Wahoos said in a statement. “We will continue to be creative and innovative to create affordable, family-friendly stadium events to allow our fans to continue to enjoy unforgettable ballpark moments safely at Blue Wahoos Stadium until Blue Wahoos baseball is able to return.”

The Blue Wahoos will respond to questions about tickets, sponsorships and group outings at the Blue Wahoos Stadium on a case-by-base basis. For more information, email tickets@BlueWahoos.com or call (850) 934-8444.