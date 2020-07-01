No Wahoos Ball This Year; Minor League Baseball Season Officially Canceled.

July 1, 2020

The Minor League Baseball season has been canceled for 2020.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

“It’s unfortunate and saddening that there will not be Blue Wahoos baseball at Blue Wahoos Stadium this season. However, the health and safety of our community is our number one priority, and we fully support the efforts by Major and Minor League Baseball to keep fans, players, and staff safe in communities throughout America,” the Pensacola Blue Wahoos said in a statement. “We will continue to be creative and innovative to create affordable, family-friendly stadium events to allow our fans to continue to enjoy unforgettable ballpark moments safely at Blue Wahoos Stadium until Blue Wahoos baseball is able to return.”

The Blue Wahoos will respond to questions about tickets, sponsorships and group outings at the Blue Wahoos Stadium on a case-by-base basis. For more information, email tickets@BlueWahoos.com or call (850) 934-8444.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 