NEP 7/8 Wins Coach Pitch Tournament Championship

July 1, 2020

NEP’s 7/8 team won a weekend coach pitch tournament with a 12-8 victory in the finals over the Daphne Trojans. They were 4-0 in the tournament. Pictured: (front, L-R) Max Hall, Peyton Jarman, Parker Jarman, Frederick Woods III, Kingston Brown, (middle) Tucker Gregson, BB Barton, Eli Nelson, Braxton Reid, Mason Hoock, Jaiden Stanton, (back) coaches Steven Gregson, Brian Hoock and Ben Nelson . Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

