Krul Lake And Other Blackwater Forest Facilities Will Remain Closed Due To Coronavirus

July 9, 2020

The Florida Forest Service (FFS) has announced several popular recreation facilities in the Blackwater State Forest will remain closed due to COVID-19.

Last month, the FFS announced that group recreation areas located at state forests would reopen on July 10 with a limited capacity of 50 people.

But due to the exponential increase in COVID-19, group recreation areas and other select areas will remain closed until further notice. All reservations through August 31  will be fully refunded, and no new reservations will be accepted until further notice.

In the Blackwater State Forest area, the following will remain closed:

  • Krul Recreation Area
  • Krull Campground
  • Sweetwater Trail
  • Clear Creek OHV Campground

Pictured: Krul Lake. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 