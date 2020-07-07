Florida Orders All Schools To Reopen In August

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has ordered all public schools in the state to reopen in August while offering “the full panoply of services” to students and their families.

“There is a need to open schools fully to ensure the quality and continuity of the educational process, the comprehensive well-being of students and families and a return to Florida hitting its full economic stride,” the emergency order released Monday states.

The order requires that all public schools reopen in August at least five days a week and provide all services that are required by law, including in-person instruction and services for students with special needs.

“Required services must be provided to students from low-income families, students of migrant workers, students who are homeless, students with disabilities, students in foster care, students who are English-language learners, and other vulnerable populations,” the order states.

Both public school districts and charter school boards must submit their reopening plans to the Florida Department of Education that show how they will fully open and offer all services to all students. They will also be required to project the number of students that are expected to continue with remove learning as was used after the March statewide shutdown.

“Although it is anticipated that most students will return to full-time brick and mortar schools, some parents will continue their child’s education through innovative learning environments, often due to the medical vulnerability of the child or another family member who resides in the same household,” the order says.

School districts are also instructed to follow any executive orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis along with any advice from state or local health officials.

