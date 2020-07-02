Flomaton Municipal Complex Once Again Closed To The Public

July 2, 2020

The Flomaton Municipal Complex has been closed again as a precautionary measure during the spread of COVID-19.

Any court or utility payments can be made in the facility’s drive-thru windows or the town’s online portal.

Anyone needing the Florida Police Department should call 911 during an emergency. For non-emergent matters, use the call box by the front entrance or phone (251) 296-5811.

All essential services in the town remain operational at this time.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 