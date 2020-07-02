Final Registration Next Week For Ransom Middle Band, Chorus And Orchestra

Next week is the final chance to sign up for music classes at Ransom Middle School.

Final registration will be held July 7 and July 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ransom bus ramp for band, chorus and orchestra. Parents and students will remain in their vehicles for proper social distancing.

No music experience is necessary.

For more information, email:

Jwalker2@ecsdfl.us (band)

Ahorne@ecsdfl.us (chorus)

CMcConnell@ecsdfl.us (orchestra)