FHP, DEA Make Big Escambia Drug Bust, Recover Fentanyl, Over 2.5 Pounds Of Meth, Heroin And Cocaine

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made a large drug bust in Escambia County, the FHP announced Saturday night.

Troopers with the FHP Criminal Interdiction United conducte a traffic stop on a 2003 Buick LaSabre near the intersection of Nashville Avenue and Michigan Avenue for a traffic violation.

After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, the FHP said. March was searched, and troopers located 56.5 grams of methamphetamine in the cargo pocket of his pants.

Inside the vehicle, troopers located 12.9 grams of crack cocaine and .25 grams of fentanyl. Due to the amount of the narcotics, troopers contacted the DEA A subsequent search of Marsh’s residence was conducted. In total, 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 1⁄2 pound of heroin, 1.1 pounds of cocaine, 160 grams of pharmaceuticals, and 1 gram of fentanyl were seized.

FHP said a loaded handgun reported stolen in Escambia County was also found in his residence.