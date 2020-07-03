FDLE Arrests Escambia County Man On 20 Child Porn Counts

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested an Escambia County man Thursday on multiple child pornography charges.

William Gray, age 44 of Turkey Road, was charged with 20 counts of promotion of child pornography.

FDLE agents, with assistance from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at Gray’s home and found numerous digital images and videos of child pornography, according to FDLE.

Gray’s remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $400,000.