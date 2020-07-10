Ex-Employee Gets 10 Years For Robbing Davisville Piggly Wiggly Store Twice, Accomplice Awaiting Trial

An ex-employee of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 in Davisville has been sentenced for robbing the store twice.

Maurice Montraye Ervin, age 27 of Atmore, was sentenced to a minimum mandatory 10 years in state prison followed by 36 months probation after pleading guilty to robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and grand theft.

Ervin will have to serve the 10 years in prison day for day with no reduction in the sentence, according to State Attorney Bill Eddins. Ervin, who had no prior criminal record, will be required to repay the Piggly Wiggly as a condition of his probation.

Ervin was a Piggly Wiggly employee when he stole $941.91 from one of the registers on October 29, 2019. He fled the store when confronted by the manager. The incident was captured on video.

Ervin entered the Piggly Wiggly just before it closed on December 4, 2019. He approached the clerk and pointed the gun at a female employee as he ordered her not to move or talk. He took $6,686.66 from the safe before fleeing the store, according to an arrest report. The clerk told deputies that she recognized the voice of the robber as Ervin, but she did not see his face because he was wearing a mask.

Shortly after the robbery, Ervin was located in the 300 block of Sunset Drive in Atmore and taken into custody by Atmore Police on an outstanding failure to appear warrant. Atmore Police found a firearm matching the exact description of the one used in the robbery inside the 12-foot travel trailer in which Ervin was living.

After interviewing Ervin at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton, investigators from the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office and the Atmore Police Department searched an old shed with no doors near Ervin’s camper. Cash money totaling $81.00 was located on the ground inside the shed.

Johnny Cecil Patterson, age 46 of Atmore, is awaiting trial on charges of first degree accessory after the fact robbery with a firearm and grand theft. Patterson allegedly drove Ervin to the Piggly Wiggly and served as the getaway driver.

Patterson picked Ervin up immediately after the robbery and drove to Ervin’s residence on West Sunset Drive in Atmore, about six miles away, the report states. Patterson also provided Ervin with Ziploc bags to use when dividing the money. Investigators don’t know the amounts of the division.

When interviewed by deputies, Patterson completed a sworn written statement that he was called by Ervin, and he did drop him off and pick him up at the Piggly Wiggly. He said he had no conversation at all with Ervin in the vehicle, and he refused to get the hidden money when Ervin called from the jail.