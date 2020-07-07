Escambia Tax Collector Requires Face Masks, Establishes Protocols For Offices And Services

Escambia County Tax Collector is requiring masks or face coverings for everyone at his office, and they may only be removed for an official photo.

Lunsford has established the following COVID-19 protocols:

Services are limited to Escambia County residents only

Masks or cloth face coverings are required for everyone entering the building (masks will only be removed for an official photo)

Transactions and customers will be pre-screened prior to entering the building

Customers’ temperatures will be taken with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering the building

Only the customer directly involved in the transaction will be admitted to further comply with CDC social distancing guidelines

Wait times currently are longer than normal

To minimize your wait time, “Join the Line” for service and arrive closer to your service time

Express services, such as tag renewals, business tax receipts, property tax, hunting and fishing licenses and handicapped parking placards are available online, by mail or through our convenient drive-thrus. These transactions WILL NOT be processed in the lobbies.

After joining the line, customers will receive an estimated wait time by text. Wait times currently are longer than normal. Customers should remain in their vehicles or outside until a text is received to report to a window.

The vision requirements have not been waived for driver license transactions, so a vision test will be given. If customers are uncomfortable with the vision machine, they can request a vision form be sent via email that can be taken to an eye care professional and completed before the customer visits our office.

Driving exams are being offered by appointment only for Escambia residents who have held their learner permit for at least one year. Parents are encouraged to email ectc@escambiataxcollector.com to begin the process to schedule an appointment. We are not offering walk-in, medical or special driving exams currently.

Full payment of fees is required at time of service, and payment may be made by eCheck, debit, or credit cards. Payments made by eCheck are fee-free. Credit and debit transactions are subject to convenience fees charged by the payment vendor(s).

“We ask our citizens to remember we also have been impacted by this pandemic and are short staffed. These steps will help keep both our employees and customers safe so we may continue assisting our citizens to the best of our ability,” said Lunsford. “Please be patient and kind. Our employees are happy to serve and continue to do so in a caring, efficient and safe manner.”