EREC Closes Jay Office Lobby After Local COVID-19 Cases Increase Five-Fold In A Week

Citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the local area, Escambia River Electric Cooperative has closed their lobby in Jay to the public until further notice.

The drive-thru in Jay remains opens, the EREC lobby and post office in Walnut Hill are also still open.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jay have increased five-fold in a week – from five one week ago to 25 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The utility is encouraging members to utilize remote options to manage their electric service.

Payments may be made by mail, online at www.erec.com, telephone autopay, EREC app or by night depository. Services such as opening or closing an electric, water or internet accounts; making changes to services; inquiring about account balance and service orders. can all be handled by email or phone as well. Contact memberservices@erec.com or call (850) 675-4521 or (800) 235-3848 for assistance.

EREC has not reported any COVID-19 cases among employees.