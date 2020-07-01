Employee Airlifted To Burn Center After Accident At Ascend Performance Materials

One person was airlifted to a burn center following an accident Tuesday at Ascend Performance Materials on Old Chemstrand Road, according to Escambia County.

The injured employe was transported to the University of South Alabama Burn Center in Mobile by LifeFlight helicopter.

A spokesperson for Ascend confirmed that one employee was transported to the hospital, but did not offer specific details about the nature of the accident.

“I can confirm there was no chemical release outside of our plant. Our community members were not in danger,” Ascend Vice President of Global Communications and External Affairs told NorthEscambia.com in an email.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.