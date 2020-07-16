ECAT Receives $10.1 Million CARES Act Federal Grant

July 16, 2020

ECAT has been awarded a grant of $10.1 million through CARES Act federal funding for operational and preventative maintenance expenses during COVID-19 for local transit services.

The funds will also pay for PPE, sanitation supplies, and other COVID prevention measure implemented since March. Escambia County Area Transit ECAT provides service through the fixed-route bus, seasonal Pensacola Beach trolley, University of West Florida UWF on-campus trolley and paratransit demand response transportation.

“We are very excited to receive this funding to better serve this community,” Escambia County Mass Transit Director Tonya Ellis said. “Our priority remains the safety and health of our employees and passengers, especially during this pandemic.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a total of $25 billion in federal funding allocations to help the nation’s public transportation systems respond to the Coronavirus Disease 2019. Funding is provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.

Funding will be provided at a 100 percent federal share, with no local match required, and will be available to support capital, operating, and other expenses generally eligible under those programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

Since April 6, ECAT has supported the county’s efforts to address the COVID-19 virus and has temporarily suspended fare collection for passengers of ECAT bus services. In addition, bus passengers have been instructed to enter and exit through the rear doors only and sit behind the accessibility-reserved seating area. Front-door access is permitted only for passengers needing the boarding ramp or operator assistance to access the bus. ADA accessible seating space near the front of the bus is reserved for individuals in mobility devices, individuals in need of special assistance and families with children in strollers. These changes provide some separation between the operator and the passengers, and between passengers.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Archive, FRONT FEATURE, General 

 