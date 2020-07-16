Driver Crashes Into FHP Trooper’s Vehicle On I-110

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper received minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into his patrol unit in Escambia County.

Trooper said a car occupied by two 18-year old Baldwin County women lost control in a curve of an I-110 ramp to I-10. Their vehicle began to rotate and struck the trooper’s marked vehicle parked on the north shoulder of the ramp. The force of the collision pushed the FHP vehicle off the road into multiple trees.

The trooper along with the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported a local hospital with minor injuries.

File photo.