City Administration Recommends Removal Of Pensacola’s Lee Square Confederate Monument

July 7, 2020

City administration is recommending that the Pensacola City Council approve the removal of the Lee Square Confederate monument.

In a memorandum Tuesday, City Administrator Keith Wilkins also recommended that the Mayor Grover Robinson be given the authority to award a contract for the removal.

On June 11, the city council began discussions about the monument and initiated a 30-day waiting period for potential action, and staff started their discussions.

The Pensacola City Council will make a final decision on the monument at a special meeting on July 14th.

According to the memo:

“Under careful consideration and with Pensacola’s collective heritage and historic landscape in mind, staff has determined that Lee Square and the monument does not reflect our current values nor strive to create a more inclusive City. Although the Confederate monument remembers those that lead, fought and died for the Confederacy, it also promotes a post-Reconstruction “Lost Cause” narrative that memorializes a divisive time in American history reflective of “white supremacy” and the Jim Crow era. The Square and Monument are not equitable representations of all our citizens. To achieve a stronger and more unified community, staff recommends the complete removal of the Lee Square Confederate monument.”

To read the full 17-page memo on removing the monument, click here.

Pictured: The Lee Square Confederate monument in Pensacola was fenced off last week. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

31 Responses to “City Administration Recommends Removal Of Pensacola’s Lee Square Confederate Monument”

  1. nod, on July 7th, 2020 4:54 pm

    The Mayor said,
    “The Square and Monument are not equitable representations of all our citizens”

    does that mean that any and all other statues nearby should also be removed if they do not equally represent our citizens, or just this statue. just wondering. or did the mayor misspeak.
    I do not want them to take down anymore statues.

  2. Susan Barnes on July 7th, 2020 4:51 pm

    What in the world are you bunch of cowards on the council,afraid so just give in to everyone’s wants what’s next its never going to end you can remove everything y’all want which is very wrong but you can’t take our statues and Flages but you can’t take them out of our hearts and you know what you can’t take Jesus Christ out of our hearts shame shame shame of y’all scared people

  3. Bruce on July 7th, 2020 4:46 pm

    Once again the city administrators bending to the loudest cry baby’s and showing NO backbone what’s so ever, go ahead ,,erase the history, and be doomed to repeat it. I don’t understand why we didn’t have a vote on the removal instead of allowing the council of the spineless speak for us.. welcome to the city of four flags

  4. David on July 7th, 2020 4:36 pm

    Not only are the members of City administration idiots, they are cowards also!

  5. Francis Alvin Brown on July 7th, 2020 4:21 pm

    This is wrong if yall go through with this , yall are a bunch of spineless , you dont have the back bone tostand up for the majority allyou wont to do is passify the the minority’s, WHAT A OUT THE PEOPLE THAT PUT YOU IN OFFICE , I GUESS WE DONT COUNT BECOUSE WE ARENOT YELLING ENOUGH COME ELECTION TIME WE WILLSEE WHO S VOTE WILL COUNT, YOU ARE A BUNCH OF YELLOW BELLYJACKASS’S.

  6. DK on July 7th, 2020 4:17 pm

    Stupid no I’m not for erasing history but what’s good for one should be good for all let’s not have a double standard here like the Democrat’s do .

  7. MiB on July 7th, 2020 4:08 pm

    Over the last 60-years I’ve never known of that little man at the top of the pedestal to come down and bother anyone. (what’s his name anyway)?

  8. Lou Nanni on July 7th, 2020 4:08 pm

    Hooray, great time to be alive. People should not have to live under the constant reminder of being enslaved.

  9. sam on July 7th, 2020 4:01 pm

    do it at your own political peril. names will be remembered.

  10. John on July 7th, 2020 3:58 pm

    Typical garbage coming from an inept city. Where are the jobs?

  11. Little B on July 7th, 2020 3:56 pm

    Our Confederate Dead
    This is a monument to those that died for what they believed in.
    Being removed by cowards that believe in nothing.
    Where will it end?

  12. Robert Hudson on July 7th, 2020 3:49 pm

    City of 5 flags? So whats next Delunna! Ya’ll going to bow down to

    any one else? Grow a backbone, Seem to me we do not have a problem with it! You can’t change the past. It is what it is, good or bad, but you learn from it. So whats next, ya’ll going to back defund the police? Guess we will have our say on the 15th! 5:30 city council meeting! See you there!

  13. mat on July 7th, 2020 3:45 pm

    For the first time since I moved here 20+ years ago
    I am actually embarrassed to say that pensacola is
    my home.

    Deborah Daugherty,
    When you go to to Greenland or New Zealand,
    Please take me with you.

  14. Sherry Ewy on July 7th, 2020 3:43 pm

    No protest???

  15. JTV on July 7th, 2020 3:43 pm

    Pay the ransom to hostage takers, more hostages will be taken.

  16. A Alex on July 7th, 2020 3:42 pm

    With all the statues coming down I’m beginning to be annoyed by MLKING BLVDS and his statues plastered on historic places that had nothing to do with him. How about the new name for the three mile bridged

  17. Sherry Ewy on July 7th, 2020 3:42 pm

    Seems to me like you’re all het up over one statue, one issue. There is a protest. Yes, you can be offended by the pelicans and you can protest any monument, park or statue that offends you. It is certainly your right. Lee was no hero. Just some dude.

  18. ProudArmyParent on July 7th, 2020 3:40 pm

    Didn’t the President of the United States of America say leave the Confederate Monuments and Statues alone? This statue comes under Federal law and is protected.
    History tells us that Lee himself was an Abolitionist, Lee was against slavery! He fought for the Confederacy because of his love for Virginia. You people really need to open a Civil War History book and learn something! Lee’s plantation is now Arrington National Cemetery. Are we going to destroy that also?

  19. Sara Russenberger on July 7th, 2020 3:36 pm

    A huge win for progress in this area! Lets strive to be inclusive! This belongs in a museum or graveyard where history can still be studied. It is in no way erasing history. The confederacy was a shorter period than Game of Thrones run was. This statue is only supported by those who support backwards thinking and we are above that behavior and seeing the city show that gives me hope. Thank you for doing what is right! Ignore the naysayers, they’ll always be there. Always do what is right, not what you’re pushed into. Thank you!

  20. Susan on July 7th, 2020 3:33 pm

    Leave it alone, if you don’t like it then don’t look at it. This is becoming so stupid. What a bunch of idiots we have here in a Pensacola…

  21. JTV on July 7th, 2020 3:32 pm

    Vote them all out, this city Is 461 years old and this is just the beginning of the burying history. Coddling the idiots that have been allowed to block traffic, paint graffiti in the roads, throw out the rebel flag and change names of high schools has to end.

  22. Billy Gates on July 7th, 2020 3:23 pm

    I tend to agree with the comments here, if it offends you just look away. This is not the way to promote unity. It is a one sided decision and a weak one at that. What a loss for a time in history.

  23. Trisha on July 7th, 2020 3:00 pm

    This is so wrong! If you don’t like it then don’t look at it. What if I said that I am offended by the Pelican because it represents vicious birds that slaughter our fish. How about MLK? Then there is Ferdinand Plaza, De Luna and the Veterans Memorial. Where does this stop? HISTORY IS HISTORY. Everyone is offended by something now days, so you are saying you can’t be offended but I can?

  24. Carlos E McGugin on July 7th, 2020 2:49 pm

    Saint Michaels Cemetery says it can be put there. They have graves there with Confederate ties already. They just do not want to be responsible for the upkeep. Those of you that really, really care, should make it happen.

  25. Sid on July 7th, 2020 2:41 pm

    Pensacola City of Five Flags? Make that four? Legislating and erasing history is a mistake.

  26. J.Larry Seale on July 7th, 2020 2:37 pm

    Once again our “local” govermemt
    has showed how weak of a backside they
    have.

  27. Deborah Daugherty on July 7th, 2020 2:31 pm

    When is enough,,,enough…??What will happen next,,,?? And why can’t we vote on this issue ?? I am so sick about all this unrest and killings,if I had the money,,I would go to Greenland,,New Zealand,,for real..Why can’t people just get along ???

  28. DCF on July 7th, 2020 2:31 pm

    My observation: There is no smoke. There is no fire. There is no protest. There seems to be no issue. It’s stone and mortar and a bit of history. Yet the City of Pensacola is seemingly caving in to non-existent pressure. I am going to bet this stirs up trouble where once there was none. I hope not.

  29. A. W. on July 7th, 2020 2:16 pm

    Does the stupidity never end?

  30. just sayin on July 7th, 2020 2:02 pm

    IDIOTS

  31. DK on July 7th, 2020 2:01 pm

    If we are going to remove all monuments and start renaming things let’s do it for everything not just single out this.Lets rename streets back to street names and bridges back to a bridge because I don’t like it,that’s okay to do because that’s what happened here.Erase history so erase it All!





