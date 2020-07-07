City Administration Recommends Removal Of Pensacola’s Lee Square Confederate Monument

City administration is recommending that the Pensacola City Council approve the removal of the Lee Square Confederate monument.

In a memorandum Tuesday, City Administrator Keith Wilkins also recommended that the Mayor Grover Robinson be given the authority to award a contract for the removal.

On June 11, the city council began discussions about the monument and initiated a 30-day waiting period for potential action, and staff started their discussions.

The Pensacola City Council will make a final decision on the monument at a special meeting on July 14th.

According to the memo:

“Under careful consideration and with Pensacola’s collective heritage and historic landscape in mind, staff has determined that Lee Square and the monument does not reflect our current values nor strive to create a more inclusive City. Although the Confederate monument remembers those that lead, fought and died for the Confederacy, it also promotes a post-Reconstruction “Lost Cause” narrative that memorializes a divisive time in American history reflective of “white supremacy” and the Jim Crow era. The Square and Monument are not equitable representations of all our citizens. To achieve a stronger and more unified community, staff recommends the complete removal of the Lee Square Confederate monument.”

To read the full 17-page memo on removing the monument, click here.

Pictured: The Lee Square Confederate monument in Pensacola was fenced off last week. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.