Century Town Hall Remains Closed And Cashless After Positive Employee COVID-19 Tests

The Century town hall remains closed and is cashless for utility payments after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees, both of which worked inside the town hall, went home on quarantine after notifying the town of their positive results.

Utility payments can be made in the drop box next to the drive-up window. Only checks or money orders are accepted, no cash.

Credit card payments can be made by phone or the drive-thru window only on Friday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. These are currently the only dates the drive- thru window will be open and the only dates credit card payments can be made by phone, but additional dates may be added as needed. No cash will be accepted on drive-thru window days.

For more information or further assistance call (850) 256-3208 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or email kgodwin@centuryflorida.us or hhawkins@centuryflorida.us.