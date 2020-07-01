Century Considers New Franchise Fees And Agreements With Gulf Power and EREC

July 1, 2020

The Town of Century is considering new franchise fee agreements with Gulf Power and Escambia River Electric Cooperative.

In 1994, the franchise fees for both utilities were increased from 3% to 5%, and now in 2020 the council can legally raise the fee to as much as 6%.

While the franchise fee is technically charged to the utility, both Gulf Power and EREC tell NorthEscambia.com that they pass the full cost of the fee on to their customers.

The town council held a workshop this week on the franchise fees. The council will be required to approve the franchise agreements at a future meeting.

