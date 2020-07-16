Carolyn Worley

Carolyn Worley, resident of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born in Robertsdale, AL on March 25, 1938, to the late Dewey Lee Godwin and Elizabeth Mae Hurd Godwin. Carolyn was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and had the gift of serving. She loved her children and her grandchildren very much.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Worley; parents; four brothers; and three sisters.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Katherine (Joseph) Reding, Mike (Holly) Allan, Ronny Allan, and Jacqueline (Jonathon) Stoner; step-son, James Worley; sister, Linda Bugaj; brother, Renae Godwin; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Pat Mobley officiating.

Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Cemetery in Robertsdale, AL.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. prior to services.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.