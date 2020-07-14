Cantonment Man, 18, Charged With Sexual Battery Of 14-Year Old Runaway

An 18-year old Cantonment resident is facing two felony charges for allegedly have sex with an endangered 14-year old runaway.

Samuel Tate Mullen, 18, was charged with two second degree felony counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim age 12-16.

Mullen allegedly met the teenage girl after she texted to say she had snuck out of her house, according to arrest report.

The girl told deputies she had sexual encounters with Mullen two or three times, and that she had been dating him for two weeks in an ongoing relationship, the report states. The arrest report indicates Mullen lied about his age, and the girl told him she was 16.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on $10,000 bond.