Cantonment Improvement And Pensacola MESS Hall Team Up For Food, Science Kit Distribution

For four months now, the volunteers of the Cantonment Improvement Committee have distributed food weekly to those in need.

Hundreds upon hundreds of families have been served, including last week when 230 cars went through the line as food was distributed to 815 people.

This week, the Pensacola MESS Hall joined in, distributing about 200 takeaway STEM (science, technology, engineer and mathematics) kits. The Mess Hall said it was “like a Happy Meal, but better”.

The CIC accepts food donations each Monday at 3 p.m. for distribution at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

