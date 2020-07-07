Brenda Spencer Appointed To Century Town Council. She’s A Former Escambia County Legal Secretary.

The Century Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to appoint Brenda Spencer to a vacant seat on the board.

Spencer is a Century native who retired in 2012 after 21 years as a legal secretary and co-office manager for the Escambia County attorney and deputy attorney. She has previous experience as medical secretary and was secretary to the plant manager at Wayne Dalton Corporation in Century from 1980-1988.

She will be sworn in during the next regular meeting of the council on July 20. Spencer will remain in office until an elected council member take office the night of January 4, 2021.

The seat was was left vacant when Ben Boutwell resigned in early June in order to run for mayor. That put his Seat 3 position on this year’s ballot, and allowed the council to appoint a new member for the rest of the year to fulfill the remainder of his term.

Pictured: Brenda Spencer. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.