Blue Angels Take Their New Fat Albert On A First Test Flight

The Blue Angels took their new Fat Alert for a test flight Monday.

Pilots and crew performed their first functional check flight over England. It’s not brand new; it’s a used Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules. The flight checks are in preparation for the transatlantic trip to the United States.

Blue Angels fans may notice a couple of changes to the paint scheme compared to the previous Fat Albert. The flight surfaces now have yellow tips, similar to the Blues’ F/A-18s, two stripes run down the side of the aircraft and the iconic white top has been changed to a tear drop design.

And the paint scheme also has the Blue Angels team name in gold lettering rather than blue.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.