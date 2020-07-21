Blue Angels Take Their New Fat Albert On A First Test Flight

July 21, 2020

The Blue Angels took their new Fat Alert for a test flight Monday.

Pilots and crew performed their first functional check flight over England. It’s not brand new; it’s a used Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules. The flight checks are in preparation for the transatlantic trip to the United States.

Blue Angels fans may notice a couple of changes to the paint scheme compared to the previous Fat Albert. The flight surfaces now have yellow tips, similar to the Blues’ F/A-18s, two stripes run down the side of the aircraft and the iconic white top has been changed to a tear drop design.

And the paint scheme also has the Blue Angels team name in gold lettering rather than blue.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 