Atmore Plans Incentives To Land New $82 Million Ag Processing Plant With 100 New Jobs

The City of Atmore is working to lure a new industry that will mean about 100 new jobs and millions of dollars invested in the community.

Mayor Jim Staff said the city plans to offer incentives to locate to locate an Alabama farmer-owned agricultural processing facility in Atmore. It will have a capital investment in excess of $82 million and will create at least 100 new full time jobs with an anticipated average hourly wage of $17, exclusive of benefits.

Staff said Atmore is partnering with the State of Alabama to land the industry.

The city is offering tax abatements and land for the construction of the facility and a railroad spur to service the plant. The state is offering cash rebates for jobs credits and investment tax credits for the capital investment in Alabama. Additionally, the state is offering direct cash reimbursement for training costs and additional in kind services by the Alabama Industrial Development Training Office.

The City of Atmore also intends to apply for grants which, if awarded, will allow the construction of an adjacent rail transfer yard which will service industries in Atmore and in the surrounding region with the ability to transfer products between highways and railways in a cost effective manner.

Projections show a direct impact of retail spending from payroll over the first 20 years of over $39 million and an indirect impact of over $28 million. The city is expected to receive a direct impact in retail spending from payroll in taxes of over $1 million and an indirect impact of over $700,000.

Complete details, including the name of the facility and their exact product, have not yet been announced.

