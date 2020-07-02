2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show Canceled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
The 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show originally scheduled for July 8-11 has been canceled. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels team informed the Santa Rosa Island Authority of their decision to cancel their performance late Thursday afternoon.
“After much discussion and consideration regarding the current rise in COVID cases in our hometown, we have come to the conclusion that canceling our flights during the Pensacola Beach air show is the only way we can ensure the safety of our community we love so much,” the Blue Angels said in a statement.
“Each year we look forward to the opportunity to fly for our friends, family and neighbors here in Pensacola. This was not an easy decision to make. Unfortunately, we are navigating very uncertain and unpredictable times. We felt this was the necessary decision to make in effort to keep our community safe.”
Plans had called for the airshow viewing area to be significantly expanded from Pensacola Beach to Orange Beach.
Next year’s show is scheduled for July 9-10.
