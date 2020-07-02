2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show Canceled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show originally scheduled for July 8-11 has been canceled. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels team informed the Santa Rosa Island Authority of their decision to cancel their performance late Thursday afternoon.

“After much discussion and consideration regarding the current rise in COVID cases in our hometown, we have come to the conclusion that canceling our flights during the Pensacola Beach air show is the only way we can ensure the safety of our community we love so much,” the Blue Angels said in a statement.