Walnut Hill Man Charged For Alleged Sexual Relationship With Juvenile Girl

A Walnut Hill man is facing felony charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a juvenile female.

Joshua Edward Vihnanek, age 24 of Rockaway Creek Road, was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim age 12-16 and one felony count of cruelty toward a child for transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

The victim told investigators that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Vihnanek between February 1 and April 25 of this year, with multiple incidents of sexual contact at locations that included his residence and car, according to an arrest report.

She said Vihnanek sent her an inappropriate photo of himself on Snapchat and asked for nude photos of her, but she did not comply, the report continues.

A search of his phone found several photographs and videos depicting the girl and “Vihnanek kissing or laying in what appeared to be a bed”,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Vihnanek’s statements to investigators were redacted from the arrest report.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $40,000.