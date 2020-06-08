Vehicles Hit Tree After It Crashes Down Across North Highway 99

Two vehicles hit a tree that was downed Sunday night on North Highway 99 near the Florida/Alabama state line during Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The large tree split at the trunk and came crashing down completely across both lanes of Highway 99 at Bradberry Road in Bratt about 9:50 p.m. There were no injures when the vehicles hit the tree on the dark roadway.

It took a little over a half an hour to cut the tree and remove it from the highway with the assistance of the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with blocking the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.