Vehicle Drives Through Pensacola Protesters; Man Carried Across Pensacola Bay Bridge On SUV’s Hood

A vehicle drove through a group of protesters in downtown Pensacola Saturday afternoon, carrying one man on its hood across the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

A group of protesters had walked the short distance from the Graffiti Bridge on 17th Avenue to Bayfront Parkway, locking arms and temporarily blocking access to the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The Ford Flex drove at a slow speed through the group, with one protester jumping onto the hood of vehicle.

The driver continued slowly, with the man on the hood, three miles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge where the vehicle was stopped by Gulf Breeze Police.

The man was transported by ambulance to a hospital, but there was no word on severity of any injuries.

After about 20 minutes, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson arrived to speak to the group, and they left the roadway a short time later.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.