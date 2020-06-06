Vehicle Drives Through Pensacola Protesters; Man Carried Across Pensacola Bay Bridge On SUV’s Hood

June 6, 2020

A vehicle drove through a group of protesters in downtown Pensacola Saturday afternoon, carrying one man on its hood across the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

A group of protesters had walked the short distance from the Graffiti Bridge on 17th Avenue to Bayfront Parkway, locking arms and temporarily blocking access to the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The Ford Flex drove at a slow speed through the group, with one protester jumping onto the hood of vehicle.

The driver continued slowly, with the man on the hood, three miles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge where the vehicle was stopped by Gulf Breeze Police.

The man was transported by ambulance to a hospital, but there was no word on severity of any injuries.

After about 20 minutes, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson arrived to speak to the group, and they left the roadway a short time later.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

20 Responses to “Vehicle Drives Through Pensacola Protesters; Man Carried Across Pensacola Bay Bridge On SUV’s Hood”

  1. Get out the street on June 6th, 2020 4:33 pm

    That fool would have gotten a 60mph brake check from me. He would have definitely been injured, but it would just be him hitting the pavement at a high rate of speed.

  2. James Calfee on June 6th, 2020 4:30 pm

    It sickens me to see that people are more annoyed at the protester. Let’s remember why these people are protesting. God forbid major societal change inconvenience someone trying to cross the bridge. Please Karen, tell me what else you plan to do to make America Great.

  3. Ann W Spillman on June 6th, 2020 4:29 pm

    ARREST HIM!!!! STUPID MAN!!!

  4. Larry on June 6th, 2020 4:23 pm

    Agree with all the previous posters. #1… Don’t stand in the middle of a roadway, #2 Don’t jump on top of the hood of a vehicle…. # 3 GET A JOB!

  5. I'm just sayin on June 6th, 2020 4:22 pm

    At least it wasn’t a black black lives supporter could you imagine how that would have went probably his cousin or sister trying to draw unneeded attention

  6. Stacey on June 6th, 2020 4:19 pm

    He should have to pay for damages to the vehicle. Your right to “protest” should not impede my right to not protest and go wherever I want to go.

  7. Here’s a thought on June 6th, 2020 4:19 pm

    Those that have been peacefully raising awareness all week have said this group is NOT with them. This group of people came out today for the sole purpose of starting trouble. They’re not protesting, they’re NOT raising awareness they are causing chaos. Which is their goal.

  8. Danielle on June 6th, 2020 4:17 pm

    The music!!!!! HAHAHAH

  9. Danielle on June 6th, 2020 4:16 pm

    The music….. that’s epic!!

  10. Ari on June 6th, 2020 4:16 pm

    Doesnt matter what the protestors did, trying to run someone over is still attempted murder.

  11. George Floyd on June 6th, 2020 4:12 pm

    Florida has stand your ground laws

  12. Stacey Vincent on June 6th, 2020 4:01 pm

    You are stupid enough to jump on said vehicle then said driver fears for their safety, and I would not have stopped either. The protesters should be required to not block the roadways. He should be ticketed and not the driver.

  13. Jason on June 6th, 2020 4:00 pm

    Florida Statute 316.2045 states “It is UNLAWFUL for any person or Persons willfully to obstruct the free, convenient, and normal use of any public street, highway, or road by impeding, hindering, stifling, retarding or restraining traffic or passage thereon, by standing or approaching motor vehicles or pedestrians traveling thereon; any person or persons who violate the provisions of this subsection, upon conviction, shall be cited for a pedestrian violation, punishable as provided in chapter 318.

    The fact these protesters willingly entered the roadway, and if as reported, placed himself” on top of the vehicle’s hood, then he should be charged accordingly. I’m sure the operator of the motor vehicle was in fear for their life of being attacked by those “protesting” who opted to “take over the roadway.

  14. ensley boy on June 6th, 2020 3:57 pm

    Arrest the protester, he was trespassing.

  15. Sharon Bennett on June 6th, 2020 3:56 pm

    Idiot! I’ve been very impressed until today with the peaceful protesters and being very proud to live in Pensacola where people don’t lose their minds … now this!!

  16. northend resident on June 6th, 2020 3:54 pm

    “one protester jumping onto the hood of vehicle”

    Stupid is as Stupid does!

  17. Becky on June 6th, 2020 3:35 pm

    how bout don’t jump on people’s cars.

  18. Stormi on June 6th, 2020 3:34 pm

    1. The demonstrations have been peaceful and should remain that way,
    2. Don’t block streets,
    3. Don’t jump on people’s cars,
    4. WHAT injuries? Driver was going slow and the protester jumped on the hood.

  19. bw on June 6th, 2020 3:33 pm

    The protester should be arrested,

  20. SW on June 6th, 2020 3:26 pm

    Maybe don’t block roads when protesting. The locals having been pandering to this bunch all week.
    To stop in a crowd of protesters subjects the occupants to the likelihood of injury.
    Hopefully, no charges to this driver.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 