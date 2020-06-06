Vehicle Drives Through Pensacola Protesters; Man Carried Across Pensacola Bay Bridge On SUV’s Hood
June 6, 2020
A vehicle drove through a group of protesters in downtown Pensacola Saturday afternoon, carrying one man on its hood across the Pensacola Bay Bridge.
A group of protesters had walked the short distance from the Graffiti Bridge on 17th Avenue to Bayfront Parkway, locking arms and temporarily blocking access to the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The Ford Flex drove at a slow speed through the group, with one protester jumping onto the hood of vehicle.
The driver continued slowly, with the man on the hood, three miles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge where the vehicle was stopped by Gulf Breeze Police.
The man was transported by ambulance to a hospital, but there was no word on severity of any injuries.
After about 20 minutes, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson arrived to speak to the group, and they left the roadway a short time later.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
20 Responses to “Vehicle Drives Through Pensacola Protesters; Man Carried Across Pensacola Bay Bridge On SUV’s Hood”
That fool would have gotten a 60mph brake check from me. He would have definitely been injured, but it would just be him hitting the pavement at a high rate of speed.
It sickens me to see that people are more annoyed at the protester. Let’s remember why these people are protesting. God forbid major societal change inconvenience someone trying to cross the bridge. Please Karen, tell me what else you plan to do to make America Great.
ARREST HIM!!!! STUPID MAN!!!
Agree with all the previous posters. #1… Don’t stand in the middle of a roadway, #2 Don’t jump on top of the hood of a vehicle…. # 3 GET A JOB!
At least it wasn’t a black black lives supporter could you imagine how that would have went probably his cousin or sister trying to draw unneeded attention
He should have to pay for damages to the vehicle. Your right to “protest” should not impede my right to not protest and go wherever I want to go.
Those that have been peacefully raising awareness all week have said this group is NOT with them. This group of people came out today for the sole purpose of starting trouble. They’re not protesting, they’re NOT raising awareness they are causing chaos. Which is their goal.
The music!!!!! HAHAHAH
The music….. that’s epic!!
Doesnt matter what the protestors did, trying to run someone over is still attempted murder.
Florida has stand your ground laws
You are stupid enough to jump on said vehicle then said driver fears for their safety, and I would not have stopped either. The protesters should be required to not block the roadways. He should be ticketed and not the driver.
Florida Statute 316.2045 states “It is UNLAWFUL for any person or Persons willfully to obstruct the free, convenient, and normal use of any public street, highway, or road by impeding, hindering, stifling, retarding or restraining traffic or passage thereon, by standing or approaching motor vehicles or pedestrians traveling thereon; any person or persons who violate the provisions of this subsection, upon conviction, shall be cited for a pedestrian violation, punishable as provided in chapter 318.
The fact these protesters willingly entered the roadway, and if as reported, placed himself” on top of the vehicle’s hood, then he should be charged accordingly. I’m sure the operator of the motor vehicle was in fear for their life of being attacked by those “protesting” who opted to “take over the roadway.
Arrest the protester, he was trespassing.
Idiot! I’ve been very impressed until today with the peaceful protesters and being very proud to live in Pensacola where people don’t lose their minds … now this!!
“one protester jumping onto the hood of vehicle”
Stupid is as Stupid does!
how bout don’t jump on people’s cars.
1. The demonstrations have been peaceful and should remain that way,
2. Don’t block streets,
3. Don’t jump on people’s cars,
4. WHAT injuries? Driver was going slow and the protester jumped on the hood.
The protester should be arrested,
Maybe don’t block roads when protesting. The locals having been pandering to this bunch all week.
To stop in a crowd of protesters subjects the occupants to the likelihood of injury.
Hopefully, no charges to this driver.