UWF Mandates Masks For Visitors

June 28, 2020

The University of West Florida has established new guidelines and protocols for visitors to protect the health and safety of the university community.

Visitors, vendors and volunteers are required to comply with the below guidelines and protocols that promote a safer and healthier campus:

  • Do not visit a UWF location if you are sick.
  • A face covering is required everywhere at UWF except when in a private office, and areas separated by at least six feet from others.
  • Practice social distancing:
    • Stay at least six feet, or about two arms’ length, from other people.
    • Do not gather in groups.
    • Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.
  • Follow Centers for Disease Control prevention guidelines.

Any individual on campus who refuses to adhere to university health and safety policies will be asked to leave the premises immediately, UWF said in a released statement.

Written by William Reynolds 

 