Two Trapped About 20 Minutes After Highway 29 Rollover Wreck

Two people were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Cantonment Sunday evening.

A sedan rolled over multiple times and came to rest against a tree on Highway 29 near the Cantonment Post Office just after 6 p.m.

It took about 20 minutes to extricate both individuals from the wreckage. They were transported to a Pensacola hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment, Ensley and Brent stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded and performed the extrication.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.