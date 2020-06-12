Two Cantonment Men Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Two Cantonment men were arrested following a traffic stop..

Adam Luken Daw, 42, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended for financial obligation. Jacob Joseph Settle, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a pickup truck pulling a small boat and trailer with no tag or operating tail lights on McKenzie Road. The passenger looked in the deputy’s direction and ducked down in his seat “as if in an attempt to conceal his identity”, an arrest report states.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 95A and Quintette Road and identified the passenger as Settle, who was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

An ESCO K-9 alerted on the vehicle.

During the subsequent search, deputies located a backpack containing Settle’s identification, a gun magazine containing five .22 caliber rounds, multiple baggies, glass pipes, rolling papers and a digital scale, according to an arrest report. In the passenger seat where Settle was sitting, deputies found a clear plastic bag with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

In a bag by the gas pedal, deputies reported finding a bag that contained four burnt spice cigarettes, a smaller bag that contained 15 loose .22 caliber rounds and a bottle that contained 51 additional .22 caliber rounds.

Settle said the backpack and its contents on the passenger side belonged to him, and the bag by the gas pedal belonged to Daw, the report states. Meanwhile, Daw told deputies that everything in the front of the truck belonged to Settle, and he did not know what was in the bag found by the gas pedal.

Settle remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday without bond. Daw was released on a $13,500 bond.