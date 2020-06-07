Tropical Storm Cristobal Makes Landfall; More Local Impacts Tonight

A tropical storm warning is in effect, including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. A flash flood watch is also in effect.

The center of Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall in southeast Louisiana. Hazardous weather conditions will continue to spread inland across portions of the northern Gulf Coast through tonight. There is a high risk of rip currents at local beaches, with coastal flooding.

Heavy rain is likely and flooding is possible through Monday morning with several inches of rain possible. Rainfall totals will likely be higher south of I-10, but heavy rain is likely inland.

Below is the official North Escambia area forecast. Rain chances and wind speeds will be slightly higher south of I-10.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Click any graphic to enlarge for additional information.