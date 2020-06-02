Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms, Expected To Head North Later This Week

Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Bay of Campeche (southern Gulf of Mexico) Tuesday afternoon.

It is expected to remain in the same general area and meander in the southern Gulf through late Wednesday before beginning to move north.

It is too early to forecast when and where it will make landfall. A Northwest Florida landfall is not currently likely, but cannot be ruled out. We will keep you updated on NorthEsambia.com.

Click any graphic to enlarge for additional information.