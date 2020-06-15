Traffic Shift On Nine Mile Road; Temporary Closures At Cove And Bowman Avenues

Nine Mile Road traffic between Klondike Road and Surrey Drive will be shifted to the newly constructed eastbound roadway (one lane in each direction) this week as crews build the new westbound lanes. Westbound traffic, west of Pinecone Drive, will open to two travel lanes.

Cove Avenue north of Nine Mile Road will be closed to traffic at 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 16. Drivers may use 9 1/2 Road and Bowman Avenue as an alternate route.

Additionally, Bowman Avenue north of Nine Mile Road will be closed to traffic at 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 23. Ashland Avenue and Ponderosa Drive will be used as an alternate route.

The temporary closures are anticipated to take seven to 10 days, each, to complete as crews perform construction activities. Detour signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Click graphic to enlarge.