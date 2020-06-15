Traffic Shift On Nine Mile Road; Temporary Closures At Cove And Bowman Avenues

June 15, 2020

Nine Mile Road traffic between Klondike Road and Surrey Drive will be shifted to the newly constructed eastbound roadway (one lane in each direction) this week as crews build the new westbound lanes. Westbound traffic, west of Pinecone Drive, will open to two travel lanes.

Cove Avenue north of Nine Mile Road will be closed to traffic at 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 16. Drivers may use 9 1/2 Road and Bowman Avenue as an alternate route.

Additionally, Bowman Avenue north of Nine Mile Road will be closed to traffic at 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 23. Ashland Avenue and Ponderosa Drive will be used as an alternate route.

The temporary closures are anticipated to take seven to 10 days, each, to complete as crews perform construction activities. Detour signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Click graphic to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 