Things We Love: This Little Flower Stand In Bratt. It’s On The Honor System.

Flowers can’t solve all problems. But they’re a great start.

There’s a new roadside flower stand in Bratt, and it’s on the honor system.

The rustic stand is located next to a corn field on Highway 4, just east of Pine Barren Road and Northview High School. When we stopped by Friday, there were fresh cut bouquets priced at $10 and $20.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.