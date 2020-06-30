Rural Mail Carrier Flips Vehicle While Delivering Mail On Dirt Road

June 30, 2020

A rural mail carrier flipped her vehicle while delivering mail on a dirt road midday Tuesday in the Walnut Hill area.

She lost control of her Jeep Grand Cherokee while southbound on South Pineville Road just over a mile south of Arthur Brown Road. The vehicle flipped, coming to rest upside down on the roadway. She was not injured.

Arrangements were made for the remainder of the mail in the vehicle to be delivered.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click toe enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 