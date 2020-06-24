Tate High School Class Of 2020 Graduates (With Complete List)

The Tate High School Class of 2020 graduated Tuesday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. The ceremony was delayed about a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve overcome so much as a school to get to this point,” said Student Council President Tayler Mills. “…As we move forward to the next chapters in our lives, we will always remember once an Aggie, always an Aggie.”

“I don’t know about you guys, but I want a do-over,” Senior Class President Avery Young told her classmates. “Another opportunity to compete on the field or court, another Friday night under the lights, another chance to watch the band perform, another night of Whataburger with our friends, another rodeo, prom, senior skip day, and another last day of school – that we actually know about. And another chance to be in the moment to realize we were in the good old days.”

“But instead of talking about what we missed, let’s focus about the positives. We can now officially one-up every other senior class who may say how rough their class had it.”

Young said the most of the class was born around the September 11, 2001, attack, and they were young students while their parents dealt with the 2008 recession.

“And we are now graduating in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic….another point to be made is how strong we are as a result of these trials,” Young added. “We now know what we are made of, and our strength should help us be better prepared for what lies ahead.”

Valedictorian Gabriel Pfeuffer-Ferguson took the class back to elementary school where they learned “one of the most valuable lessons to take with us through life”. He said it was not reading or multiplying, but the Golden Rule.

“Not only did the (9/11) attacks break the hearts of every American, but it also created an innate reaction from Americans to be scared of Muslims and Middle Easterners,” he said. “Just before starting high school, we were sent into another state of panic after The Pulse Nightclub shooting in our very own state. Forty-nine innocent people were killed during this act of hatred toward the LBGTQ community.”

“Now as we are graduating, our country is facing the monster that is racism. Throughout our history we see that racism has not died down but rather has evolved to fit the time period. Hopefully by now everyone is able to recognize why I mentioned the Golden Rule. Imagine how different the world would be if everyone faced these sort of issues with kindness and acceptance rather than abhorrence and intolerance,” Pfeuffer-Ferguson said.

“Judging someone based on their color, attacking someone based upon who they love, or limiting someone’s rights just because they are different — are most definitely not the right choices. Class of 2020, since we are the generation, the responsibility of being kind falls on us.”

Salutatorian is Nasim Said Boussarhane was unable to attend the ceremony.

Over 19% of the class had a GPA greater than 4.0, and 57% of the class had a GPA greater than 3.0, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said. Collectively, the Tate High graduates earned $5.1 million in scholarships.

The Top Ten Percent honors graduates are as follows:

Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson Nasim Said Boussarhane Melanie Rose Letourneau Catherine Jeline Alderman Kade Matthew Boyd Samuel Benjamin Donald Shinnick Sarah Grace Bryan Camille Leilani Macks Emma Grace Barlow Evan Michael Stojak Morgan Kate Yeager Joshua Robert Cagle David Alexander Dailey Jordan Diane Hay Savannah Alexis Weaver Mackenzie Noel Kent Simon Kenneth Fogle Matthew Kenneth Horace Johnson Ally Michelle-Parco Payne Makayla Erin McCabe Elizabeth Erin McConnell Braden Lane Boutwell John Joseph Pearce An Kien Tran Chase Allen Jenkins Charles James McKinley Nandini Jigar Shah Lydia Gay Tayler Christine Mills Shyla Nicole Penfold Baylor Ashton Phillips Alicia Star Perez Tyler Marcus Abner Bailey Mitchell Whitacre Lily Alizabeth Stronko Austin Eugene Witt Ronnie Alexander Plenkers Kayley Alexa Anderson Tra’lon Trae’mell Gillis Kaylen Brianna Lavoie Aaliyah Ann Marie Locke Matthew Kevin Hamrick Alexander Stephen Moorhead Kaley Elizabeth Mincy Logan Jamal Fenn Alexander Eugene Hicks Keirstin Rylie Burleson Samuel Ashton Shackle

The complete list of the Tate High School Class of 2020 in alphabetical order:

Tyler Marcus Abner

Omar Abu Alloush

Deanna Claire Akin

Catherine Jeline Alderman

Dylan Jason Alvarez

Gracie Elizabeth Anderson

Kayley Alexa Anderson

Mariah Jean Anderson

Madeliene Sydney-Paige Andrulot

Angelica Salvador Anton

Curt Douglas Ard

Madison Nicola Ard

Samuel Mason Ard

Jaeden Cruz Armitage

Amelia Denae’ Arnold

Hailey Brianna Audiffred

Manuel Angel Baez

Cameron Jackson Bailey

Jordan Christine Baker-Williams

Dillon Michael Ballard

Matthew Joseph Bamonte

Emma Grace Barlow

Taylor Lee Barnes

Taylor Mackenzie Baxter

Avery Nicole Beauchaine

Dylan Kyler Behrends

Sabreena Marie Bell

Courtlyn Harrison Bersee

Love Justen Bettis

Sarah Danielle Biag

Brandon Andre Biello

Nolen Thomas Bishop

Keshaun Xavier Black

William Jacob Blackmon

Carlie Ann Boswell

Nasim Said Boussarhane

Braden Lane Boutwell

Savanna Leigh Bowen

Kade Matthew Boyd

Nette Traceona Boyd

Elizabeth McMurry Boykin

Nichole Lynn Brady

Trinity Anne Brantley

Jonathan Michael Braswell

Kincaid Matthew Breal

Logan Caleb Brewton

Malik Amaru Brooks

Nashya Cherri Broughton

Brahm Mitchell Brown

Camryn Raeann Brown

Cody Jason Brown

Dennis Dondi Brown

Serina Ann Brown

Timothy Miles Bruner

Bryson Taylor Bryan

Sarah Grace Bryan

Cameron Lennis Bullard

Amaya Sakura Bullock

Brianna Suzann Burdess

Adria Elizabeth Bures

Keirstin Rylie Burleson

Kai D Burnett-Burrows

Joel Anthony Butler

Kasidy Nicole Butler

Joshua Robert Cagle

Jacob Kyle Caldwell

Bryce Evan Campbell

Benjamin Michael Cantrell

Alexeus Breanna Capen

Christopher William Caput

Madisyn Hope Carpenter

Trinity Qmarshye Carson

Bailey Michelle Carter

Katherine Michelle Cavanaugh

Ryleigh Nicole Cawby

Miranda Rose Celis

Alana Renee Chandler

Sebastian Gerald Chapman

Shaun Dwayne Charley

Jesse Michael Chesteen

Valerio Lee Christopher

Destiny Faith Clark

David Joel Clausell

Kayla Skye Conway

Railee Alexandria Cook

Liberty Grace Cornelius

Kayla Louel Craft

Nya Amberlei Craig

Jade Mykel Creel

Lana Mae Abdon Cruz

Keontral Ja’shawn Culpepper

David Alexander Dailey

Trenton Riley Darnell

Brandon Michael Davis

Kevin Anthony Davis

Seth Middleton Davis

Rachel Ann Deluca

Shyla Grace Demers

Ryan Thomas Diaz

Steven Jorell Diaz-Sevilla

Brock Andrew DiMarino

Whitney Rose Dowhal

Wyatt Edward Dowhal

Hannah Lyn Dumond

Riley Aaron Dunegan

Gabriel Isaiah Durazo

Arden Nicole Duvall

Emily Claire Duvall

Jacob Bradley Dykes

Trinity Hope Edwards

Gardys Lindy Eggart

Salynna Marlene Elliott

Travis Jamaal English

Lauren Mikaela Erndt

Christopher David Espy

Trevor Lee Etheridge

Zay’Vion TeJohn Evans

Brandon Kyle Fails

Logan Jamal Fenn

Krystal Rose Fick

Clifford Bryant Fields

Dontaveous Deon Fields

Joshua Casey Findley

Richard William Fish

Jesse Cole Fiveash

Shelby Elisabeth Fleming

Stephanie Marie Florian

Simon Kenneth Fogle

Kensley Elise Foley

Emma Gabrielle Folk

Kenzie Marie Folker

Jakeane R Foster

X’zanthony Jacarl Fountain

Hailey Marie Fowler

Hannah Katherine Fowler

Evan William Frazier

Austin Wayne Freeman

Emily Elyse Freeman

Tyne Leon Freeman

Steven Robert Fretwell

Cole Anderson Fryman

Lydia Gay

Colby Matthew Geary

Ethan Robert George

Edward David Giannotti

Demetrius Dwayne Gibson

Joshua Dylan Gilchrist

Darina Gilfanova

Grant Robert Gill

Tra’lon Trae’mell Gillis

Meagan Daughn Goraum

Annabella Faith Grant

Amiyah Jai Green

Kally Lee Griffith

Christopher Douglas Hadden

Keaton Alan Halfacre

Brianna Jean Hall

Gage Lawson Ham

Lillie Grace Hamrac

Matthew Kevin Hamrick

Myles Dillan Harrelson

Micheala Nicole Harris

Madison Joy Hatch

Dean Micah Hatcher

Jordan Diane Hay

Alston Cole Heckman

Meadow Danielle Henderson

Alexander Eugene Hicks

Madeline Helen High

Aiden Kyler Hill

Lane Challie Hodge

Nicholas David Hoff

Brannon Riley Hogue

Joseph Brayden Holley

Raven Larynn Hollis

Natalie Elizabeth Holt

Jacob Haylen Houle

Caleb Julius Houston

Hunter Vanbeuren Howard

Kevin Michael Howard

Dawn Leilani Huddle

Bryston Zane Hudson

Robin Alexander Hughes

Franki Nicole Humphreys

Madison Delaney Hurston

Cannon Joseph Hutchens

Harrison Cole Jackson

Juliana Jada Jackson-Tyler

Karlee Renee James

Chase Allen Jenkins

Hayden Michael Jernigan

Madison Lynne Jogan

Isaiah James Johnson

Matthew Kenneth Horace Johnson

Trentist Oatis Johnson

Casey Rebekah Jones

Elizabeth Reagan Jones

Rilee Frances Jones

Untre’nique Iris Jones

Damon Kekoa Kahiapo

Braedan Rylie White Keever

Katharine Anne Kelly

Mackenzie Noel Kent

Victoria Alexis Killough

Cheyenne Nicole Kimbel

Caleb Lee-Gage Kimes

Joy Diane King

Justin Michael King

Mariah Elisabeth King

Trista Neely King

Jarred Albert Quincy Kirk

Jakeria Myeisha Kitt

Jacob Ashton Kober

Faith Noelle Kopf

Ashtyn Leighann Kramer

Destiny Taylor Lackey

Braedon Aleksander Ladd

Kaylen Brianna Lavoie

Erik Antiono Leal

Austin Nathan Lee

Trinity Elyse Lentz

Kam’meren Keiondra Lester

Melanie Rose Letourneau

Shawniquia Michelle Lett

Brittanica A’ravia Lewis

Claire Alexandria Lewis

Hannah Rose Likovetz

Olivia Helen Little

Kayla Elizabeth Lloyd

Aaliyah Ann Marie Locke

Tyler Joseph Locke

Timothy Reylon Lockhart

Savana Renae Loftin

Victoria Margaret Long

Cade Forrest Losey

Alyson Clark Loudon

Summer Lynn Loughner

Aaron Lee Lovins

Madison Elizabeth Lucio

Chad Daniel Luckey

Camille Leilani Macks

Tyler B Macpherson

Axel Magallanes

Sunny Alexis Maher

Isai Jesus Maikal-Valverde

Jacob Kyle Majors

Maelynn Angel Manning

Abigail Marie Manoso

Ariel Rose Markham

Keaden Mikenah Martin

Delaney Brooke Mason

Makayla Erin McCabe

Nicholas Tyler McCay

Alexis Renee McClammy

Elizabeth Erin McConnell

Mason Martin McCormick

Eric Stephen McCowan

Jaheim Javonta McCray

Darrien Marquez McDowell

Amber Nicole McKenney

Charles James McKinley

Brian Tomas McLaughlan

Trinity Drue McMains

Quentin Raymond McMillon

Nichole Allison McMinn

Kentrell Nigel McNeal

Ty’kayvis De’kivan McNeal

Darion Lamar McShan

Dagen McVoy

Jerron Andrew Mears

Payton Isaac Medlock

Natalie Jill Metzger

Zachary Braedon Midlam

Loraine Elizabeth Miller

Lauren Rebecca Mills

Leila Kirsten Mills

Tayler Christine Mills

Brianna Nicole Milstead

Kyndal Julia Milsted

Kaley Elizabeth Mincy

Kelsey Brooke Moody

Nikki Briana Moore

Alexander Stephen Moorhead

Sophia Nadine Moran

Ava Nicole Moreno

Hailey Ann Morphis

Chance Donovan Morris

Ivey Dale Morris

Lance Conrad Morris

Jason Austin Mosley

Jacob Robert Mott

Anna Ryan Moulds

Bailyn Brianne Murdy

Madelynn Louise Muro

Tristan Fisher Nall

Nakeisha Nashay Nared

Saja Naser

Austin Lance Neel

Luke Chandler Nelson

Garryson Samuel Newsom

Madison Renee Nicolai

Adam Trevor Nisewonger

Aaron Michael Noack

Taylor Siri Noack

Aleesia Marie Noble

Trey William Norman

Trevor Anthony Norton

Isabella Marie Olivares

Jazmine Chantel Oliver

Daniel Ortiz

Javier Ortiz

Bryce Hamilton Overholt

Arius Marquael Padgett

Christian Coleman Page

Haley Tiana Painter

Paris Jewel Papillion

Karis Dianne Parmely

Joshua Aidan Parr

Nathaniel Craig Parsons

John Pasqualone

Zachary James Patterson

Ally Michelle-Parco Payne

Trevor Michael Payne

John Joseph Pearce

Shyla Nicole Penfold

Cameron Tyler Percell

Alicia Star Perez

Violet Isabella Petuchov

Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson

Donny Phan

Jordan Fall Pheabus

Baylor Ashton Phillips

William Tanner Piehl

Gustavo Pineda-Mendoza

Joseph Pinti-Yousey

Diane Nichole Pittman

Ronnie Alexander Plenkers

Andrew Tyler Pollard

Trenton James Prasek

London Devin Prince

Deangelo Jamiah Pugh

Hunter Blake Radford

Kyle David Ramsey

Jaden Ray

Madelyn Elizabeth Ray

Madyson Elaine Reaves

Earl Franklin Reed

Justin Taylor Reynolds

Skye Anna Riesett

Anthony Paul Riley

Jason Rines

Ana Laura Rios

Dezarae Ailina Rivera

ELIZABETH MARIE ANN ROBERTSON

Olivia Lori Robison

Ricardo Rodriguez-Castro

Kristopher Tre Roehrig

Hannah Lee Rogers

Lauren Makenna Rogers

Michael David Rogers

Andre’a Frances Romano

Phillip Edward Ronnlof

Alejandro Jairay Roper

Allison Brooke Rupert

Kendal Ann Russell

Aaron Michael Russo

Tanner Monroe Rutherford

Isaiah Demetrius Salter

Michael Andrew Sanchez

Janett Elizabeth Sardar

Grant Terrance Saul

Aujula Navada Savage

Tyler Dalton Schade

Katelyn Nicole Schreiber

Faith Nicole Sellers

Setina Mae Sellers

George James Semple

Samuel Ashton Shackle

Nandini Jigar Shah

Samuel Benjamin Donald Shinnick

Antonio Demerica Shoemaker

Caden William Shows

Madison Danae Sibley

Allison Paige Simmons

Payton Delaney Simmons

Austin Christophe Skipper

Skyler Alexander Smith

Skyler Anh Smith

Nathaniel Ryan Sorrels

Kintaira Ari Spinner

Devin Michael Steadham

Nathan Cole Stefani

Dylan James Stephens

Sarina Faith Stephens

Tyler Simon Stephens

Michael Hillman Sticken

Evan Michael Stojak

Savannah Nicole Stokes

Ian Stoney Straight

Sarah Ann Stringer

Lily Alizabeth Stronko

Alexa Kathleen Stuckey

Lonnie Daniel Sullivan

Sherrie Devanne Swenson

Sophia Marie Swenson

Logan Sage Talley

Maxwell Abraham Tamer

Abigail Marie Taylor

Kenneth Wayne Taylor

Cameron James Teachey

Christian Robert Teague

Ex’zavion Zy’quan Thomas

Jakob Kristopher Thomas

Connor Jackson Thompson

Moreisha Breion Thompson

Ashtin Blaine Bredal Thorsen

Patrick Henry Thrower

Bridgette Lasha Thurman

Kaleb Rene Till

Joao Toarez

Jansen Tobin

Chase Nealson Tolbert

Deborah Lynn Tourney

Lacey Janelle Toyne

An Kien Tran

Quoc Anh Tran

Joshua Logan Turner

Kiara Joanai Turner

Morgan Chanel Turner

Adena Carleen Tyms

Connor Ray Uebelsteadt

Raven Chantell Valier

Victoria Louise Vaughan

Bryce Alan Vincent

Karissa Donell Vittetoe

Lindsay Lavelle Von Stein

Dylan James Vorrasi

Cybreuna Monique Wade

Christopher Lee Wadkins

Lauren Avery Walsh

Preston Davis Warren

Levi Jase Watson

Tre Christian Watson

Savannah Alexis Weaver

Jason Anthony Weiss

Christian Dalton Welch

Faith Scooter Wells

Richard Overton Whatley

Bailey Mitchell Whitacre

Bethany Joann White

Weston Zane Wilbanks

Hunter Kollen Wilkins

Courtney Taylor Williams

Johnny Alando Williams

Joshua Daquay Williams

Justin Scott Williams

Ke’andre Zy’shawn Williams

Kiara Diane Williams

Sydedra Lamaria Williams

Taji J’kai Williams

Twavon Lamarice Williams

Tyteeyona Annice Williams

Zoe Sunshine Williams

Hannah Kathleen Willis

Nathan Bradley Willits

Austin Eugene Witt

Gabrielle Nichole Wood

Keyasha Felicia Woods

Madison Bailey Workman

Breland Leander Wright

Jacob William Wright

Morgan Kate Yeager

Avery Rebecca Young

Seth Michael Youngman

Matthew David Zimmerman

NorthEscambia.com images, click to enlarge.