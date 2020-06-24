Tate High School Class Of 2020 Graduates (With Complete List)
June 24, 2020
The Tate High School Class of 2020 graduated Tuesday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. The ceremony was delayed about a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve overcome so much as a school to get to this point,” said Student Council President Tayler Mills. “…As we move forward to the next chapters in our lives, we will always remember once an Aggie, always an Aggie.”
“I don’t know about you guys, but I want a do-over,” Senior Class President Avery Young told her classmates. “Another opportunity to compete on the field or court, another Friday night under the lights, another chance to watch the band perform, another night of Whataburger with our friends, another rodeo, prom, senior skip day, and another last day of school – that we actually know about. And another chance to be in the moment to realize we were in the good old days.”
“But instead of talking about what we missed, let’s focus about the positives. We can now officially one-up every other senior class who may say how rough their class had it.”
Young said the most of the class was born around the September 11, 2001, attack, and they were young students while their parents dealt with the 2008 recession.
“And we are now graduating in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic….another point to be made is how strong we are as a result of these trials,” Young added. “We now know what we are made of, and our strength should help us be better prepared for what lies ahead.”
Valedictorian Gabriel Pfeuffer-Ferguson took the class back to elementary school where they learned “one of the most valuable lessons to take with us through life”. He said it was not reading or multiplying, but the Golden Rule.
“Not only did the (9/11) attacks break the hearts of every American, but it also created an innate reaction from Americans to be scared of Muslims and Middle Easterners,” he said. “Just before starting high school, we were sent into another state of panic after The Pulse Nightclub shooting in our very own state. Forty-nine innocent people were killed during this act of hatred toward the LBGTQ community.”
“Now as we are graduating, our country is facing the monster that is racism. Throughout our history we see that racism has not died down but rather has evolved to fit the time period. Hopefully by now everyone is able to recognize why I mentioned the Golden Rule. Imagine how different the world would be if everyone faced these sort of issues with kindness and acceptance rather than abhorrence and intolerance,” Pfeuffer-Ferguson said.
“Judging someone based on their color, attacking someone based upon who they love, or limiting someone’s rights just because they are different — are most definitely not the right choices. Class of 2020, since we are the generation, the responsibility of being kind falls on us.”
Salutatorian is Nasim Said Boussarhane was unable to attend the ceremony.
Over 19% of the class had a GPA greater than 4.0, and 57% of the class had a GPA greater than 3.0, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said. Collectively, the Tate High graduates earned $5.1 million in scholarships.
The Top Ten Percent honors graduates are as follows:
- Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson
- Nasim Said Boussarhane
- Melanie Rose Letourneau
- Catherine Jeline Alderman
- Kade Matthew Boyd
- Samuel Benjamin Donald Shinnick
- Sarah Grace Bryan
- Camille Leilani Macks
- Emma Grace Barlow
- Evan Michael Stojak
- Morgan Kate Yeager
- Joshua Robert Cagle
- David Alexander Dailey
- Jordan Diane Hay
- Savannah Alexis Weaver
- Mackenzie Noel Kent
- Simon Kenneth Fogle
- Matthew Kenneth Horace Johnson
- Ally Michelle-Parco Payne
- Makayla Erin McCabe
- Elizabeth Erin McConnell
- Braden Lane Boutwell
- John Joseph Pearce
- An Kien Tran
- Chase Allen Jenkins
- Charles James McKinley
- Nandini Jigar Shah
- Lydia Gay
- Tayler Christine Mills
- Shyla Nicole Penfold
- Baylor Ashton Phillips
- Alicia Star Perez
- Tyler Marcus Abner
- Bailey Mitchell Whitacre
- Lily Alizabeth Stronko
- Austin Eugene Witt
- Ronnie Alexander Plenkers
- Kayley Alexa Anderson
- Tra’lon Trae’mell Gillis
- Kaylen Brianna Lavoie
- Aaliyah Ann Marie Locke
- Matthew Kevin Hamrick
- Alexander Stephen Moorhead
- Kaley Elizabeth Mincy
- Logan Jamal Fenn
- Alexander Eugene Hicks
- Keirstin Rylie Burleson
- Samuel Ashton Shackle
The complete list of the Tate High School Class of 2020 in alphabetical order:
- Tyler Marcus Abner
- Omar Abu Alloush
- Deanna Claire Akin
- Catherine Jeline Alderman
- Dylan Jason Alvarez
- Gracie Elizabeth Anderson
- Kayley Alexa Anderson
- Mariah Jean Anderson
- Madeliene Sydney-Paige Andrulot
- Angelica Salvador Anton
- Curt Douglas Ard
- Madison Nicola Ard
- Samuel Mason Ard
- Jaeden Cruz Armitage
- Amelia Denae’ Arnold
- Hailey Brianna Audiffred
- Manuel Angel Baez
- Cameron Jackson Bailey
- Jordan Christine Baker-Williams
- Dillon Michael Ballard
- Matthew Joseph Bamonte
- Emma Grace Barlow
- Taylor Lee Barnes
- Taylor Mackenzie Baxter
- Avery Nicole Beauchaine
- Dylan Kyler Behrends
- Sabreena Marie Bell
- Courtlyn Harrison Bersee
- Love Justen Bettis
- Sarah Danielle Biag
- Brandon Andre Biello
- Nolen Thomas Bishop
- Keshaun Xavier Black
- William Jacob Blackmon
- Carlie Ann Boswell
- Nasim Said Boussarhane
- Braden Lane Boutwell
- Savanna Leigh Bowen
- Kade Matthew Boyd
- Nette Traceona Boyd
- Elizabeth McMurry Boykin
- Nichole Lynn Brady
- Trinity Anne Brantley
- Jonathan Michael Braswell
- Kincaid Matthew Breal
- Logan Caleb Brewton
- Malik Amaru Brooks
- Nashya Cherri Broughton
- Brahm Mitchell Brown
- Camryn Raeann Brown
- Cody Jason Brown
- Dennis Dondi Brown
- Serina Ann Brown
- Timothy Miles Bruner
- Bryson Taylor Bryan
- Sarah Grace Bryan
- Cameron Lennis Bullard
- Amaya Sakura Bullock
- Brianna Suzann Burdess
- Adria Elizabeth Bures
- Keirstin Rylie Burleson
- Kai D Burnett-Burrows
- Joel Anthony Butler
- Kasidy Nicole Butler
- Joshua Robert Cagle
- Jacob Kyle Caldwell
- Bryce Evan Campbell
- Benjamin Michael Cantrell
- Alexeus Breanna Capen
- Christopher William Caput
- Madisyn Hope Carpenter
- Trinity Qmarshye Carson
- Bailey Michelle Carter
- Katherine Michelle Cavanaugh
- Ryleigh Nicole Cawby
- Miranda Rose Celis
- Alana Renee Chandler
- Sebastian Gerald Chapman
- Shaun Dwayne Charley
- Jesse Michael Chesteen
- Valerio Lee Christopher
- Destiny Faith Clark
- David Joel Clausell
- Kayla Skye Conway
- Railee Alexandria Cook
- Liberty Grace Cornelius
- Kayla Louel Craft
- Nya Amberlei Craig
- Jade Mykel Creel
- Lana Mae Abdon Cruz
- Keontral Ja’shawn Culpepper
- David Alexander Dailey
- Trenton Riley Darnell
- Brandon Michael Davis
- Kevin Anthony Davis
- Seth Middleton Davis
- Rachel Ann Deluca
- Shyla Grace Demers
- Ryan Thomas Diaz
- Steven Jorell Diaz-Sevilla
- Brock Andrew DiMarino
- Whitney Rose Dowhal
- Wyatt Edward Dowhal
- Hannah Lyn Dumond
- Riley Aaron Dunegan
- Gabriel Isaiah Durazo
- Arden Nicole Duvall
- Emily Claire Duvall
- Jacob Bradley Dykes
- Trinity Hope Edwards
- Gardys Lindy Eggart
- Salynna Marlene Elliott
- Travis Jamaal English
- Lauren Mikaela Erndt
- Christopher David Espy
- Trevor Lee Etheridge
- Zay’Vion TeJohn Evans
- Brandon Kyle Fails
- Logan Jamal Fenn
- Krystal Rose Fick
- Clifford Bryant Fields
- Dontaveous Deon Fields
- Joshua Casey Findley
- Richard William Fish
- Jesse Cole Fiveash
- Shelby Elisabeth Fleming
- Stephanie Marie Florian
- Simon Kenneth Fogle
- Kensley Elise Foley
- Emma Gabrielle Folk
- Kenzie Marie Folker
- Jakeane R Foster
- X’zanthony Jacarl Fountain
- Hailey Marie Fowler
- Hannah Katherine Fowler
- Evan William Frazier
- Austin Wayne Freeman
- Emily Elyse Freeman
- Tyne Leon Freeman
- Steven Robert Fretwell
- Cole Anderson Fryman
- Lydia Gay
- Colby Matthew Geary
- Ethan Robert George
- Edward David Giannotti
- Demetrius Dwayne Gibson
- Joshua Dylan Gilchrist
- Darina Gilfanova
- Grant Robert Gill
- Tra’lon Trae’mell Gillis
- Meagan Daughn Goraum
- Annabella Faith Grant
- Amiyah Jai Green
- Kally Lee Griffith
- Christopher Douglas Hadden
- Keaton Alan Halfacre
- Brianna Jean Hall
- Gage Lawson Ham
- Lillie Grace Hamrac
- Matthew Kevin Hamrick
- Myles Dillan Harrelson
- Micheala Nicole Harris
- Madison Joy Hatch
- Dean Micah Hatcher
- Jordan Diane Hay
- Alston Cole Heckman
- Meadow Danielle Henderson
- Alexander Eugene Hicks
- Madeline Helen High
- Aiden Kyler Hill
- Lane Challie Hodge
- Nicholas David Hoff
- Brannon Riley Hogue
- Joseph Brayden Holley
- Raven Larynn Hollis
- Natalie Elizabeth Holt
- Jacob Haylen Houle
- Caleb Julius Houston
- Hunter Vanbeuren Howard
- Kevin Michael Howard
- Dawn Leilani Huddle
- Bryston Zane Hudson
- Robin Alexander Hughes
- Franki Nicole Humphreys
- Madison Delaney Hurston
- Cannon Joseph Hutchens
- Harrison Cole Jackson
- Juliana Jada Jackson-Tyler
- Karlee Renee James
- Chase Allen Jenkins
- Hayden Michael Jernigan
- Madison Lynne Jogan
- Isaiah James Johnson
- Matthew Kenneth Horace Johnson
- Trentist Oatis Johnson
- Casey Rebekah Jones
- Elizabeth Reagan Jones
- Rilee Frances Jones
- Untre’nique Iris Jones
- Damon Kekoa Kahiapo
- Braedan Rylie White Keever
- Katharine Anne Kelly
- Mackenzie Noel Kent
- Victoria Alexis Killough
- Cheyenne Nicole Kimbel
- Caleb Lee-Gage Kimes
- Joy Diane King
- Justin Michael King
- Mariah Elisabeth King
- Trista Neely King
- Jarred Albert Quincy Kirk
- Jakeria Myeisha Kitt
- Jacob Ashton Kober
- Faith Noelle Kopf
- Ashtyn Leighann Kramer
- Destiny Taylor Lackey
- Braedon Aleksander Ladd
- Kaylen Brianna Lavoie
- Erik Antiono Leal
- Austin Nathan Lee
- Trinity Elyse Lentz
- Kam’meren Keiondra Lester
- Melanie Rose Letourneau
- Shawniquia Michelle Lett
- Brittanica A’ravia Lewis
- Claire Alexandria Lewis
- Hannah Rose Likovetz
- Olivia Helen Little
- Kayla Elizabeth Lloyd
- Aaliyah Ann Marie Locke
- Tyler Joseph Locke
- Timothy Reylon Lockhart
- Savana Renae Loftin
- Victoria Margaret Long
- Cade Forrest Losey
- Alyson Clark Loudon
- Summer Lynn Loughner
- Aaron Lee Lovins
- Madison Elizabeth Lucio
- Chad Daniel Luckey
- Camille Leilani Macks
- Tyler B Macpherson
- Axel Magallanes
- Sunny Alexis Maher
- Isai Jesus Maikal-Valverde
- Jacob Kyle Majors
- Maelynn Angel Manning
- Abigail Marie Manoso
- Ariel Rose Markham
- Keaden Mikenah Martin
- Delaney Brooke Mason
- Makayla Erin McCabe
- Nicholas Tyler McCay
- Alexis Renee McClammy
- Elizabeth Erin McConnell
- Mason Martin McCormick
- Eric Stephen McCowan
- Jaheim Javonta McCray
- Darrien Marquez McDowell
- Amber Nicole McKenney
- Charles James McKinley
- Brian Tomas McLaughlan
- Trinity Drue McMains
- Quentin Raymond McMillon
- Nichole Allison McMinn
- Kentrell Nigel McNeal
- Ty’kayvis De’kivan McNeal
- Darion Lamar McShan
- Dagen McVoy
- Jerron Andrew Mears
- Payton Isaac Medlock
- Natalie Jill Metzger
- Zachary Braedon Midlam
- Loraine Elizabeth Miller
- Lauren Rebecca Mills
- Leila Kirsten Mills
- Tayler Christine Mills
- Brianna Nicole Milstead
- Kyndal Julia Milsted
- Kaley Elizabeth Mincy
- Kelsey Brooke Moody
- Nikki Briana Moore
- Alexander Stephen Moorhead
- Sophia Nadine Moran
- Ava Nicole Moreno
- Hailey Ann Morphis
- Chance Donovan Morris
- Ivey Dale Morris
- Lance Conrad Morris
- Jason Austin Mosley
- Jacob Robert Mott
- Anna Ryan Moulds
- Bailyn Brianne Murdy
- Madelynn Louise Muro
- Tristan Fisher Nall
- Nakeisha Nashay Nared
- Saja Naser
- Austin Lance Neel
- Luke Chandler Nelson
- Garryson Samuel Newsom
- Madison Renee Nicolai
- Adam Trevor Nisewonger
- Aaron Michael Noack
- Taylor Siri Noack
- Aleesia Marie Noble
- Trey William Norman
- Trevor Anthony Norton
- Isabella Marie Olivares
- Jazmine Chantel Oliver
- Daniel Ortiz
- Javier Ortiz
- Bryce Hamilton Overholt
- Arius Marquael Padgett
- Christian Coleman Page
- Haley Tiana Painter
- Paris Jewel Papillion
- Karis Dianne Parmely
- Joshua Aidan Parr
- Nathaniel Craig Parsons
- John Pasqualone
- Zachary James Patterson
- Ally Michelle-Parco Payne
- Trevor Michael Payne
- John Joseph Pearce
- Shyla Nicole Penfold
- Cameron Tyler Percell
- Alicia Star Perez
- Violet Isabella Petuchov
- Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson
- Donny Phan
- Jordan Fall Pheabus
- Baylor Ashton Phillips
- William Tanner Piehl
- Gustavo Pineda-Mendoza
- Joseph Pinti-Yousey
- Diane Nichole Pittman
- Ronnie Alexander Plenkers
- Andrew Tyler Pollard
- Trenton James Prasek
- London Devin Prince
- Deangelo Jamiah Pugh
- Hunter Blake Radford
- Kyle David Ramsey
- Jaden Ray
- Madelyn Elizabeth Ray
- Madyson Elaine Reaves
- Earl Franklin Reed
- Justin Taylor Reynolds
- Skye Anna Riesett
- Anthony Paul Riley
- Jason Rines
- Ana Laura Rios
- Dezarae Ailina Rivera
- ELIZABETH MARIE ANN ROBERTSON
- Olivia Lori Robison
- Ricardo Rodriguez-Castro
- Kristopher Tre Roehrig
- Hannah Lee Rogers
- Lauren Makenna Rogers
- Michael David Rogers
- Andre’a Frances Romano
- Phillip Edward Ronnlof
- Alejandro Jairay Roper
- Allison Brooke Rupert
- Kendal Ann Russell
- Aaron Michael Russo
- Tanner Monroe Rutherford
- Isaiah Demetrius Salter
- Michael Andrew Sanchez
- Janett Elizabeth Sardar
- Grant Terrance Saul
- Aujula Navada Savage
- Tyler Dalton Schade
- Katelyn Nicole Schreiber
- Faith Nicole Sellers
- Setina Mae Sellers
- George James Semple
- Samuel Ashton Shackle
- Nandini Jigar Shah
- Samuel Benjamin Donald Shinnick
- Antonio Demerica Shoemaker
- Caden William Shows
- Madison Danae Sibley
- Allison Paige Simmons
- Payton Delaney Simmons
- Austin Christophe Skipper
- Skyler Alexander Smith
- Skyler Anh Smith
- Nathaniel Ryan Sorrels
- Kintaira Ari Spinner
- Devin Michael Steadham
- Nathan Cole Stefani
- Dylan James Stephens
- Sarina Faith Stephens
- Tyler Simon Stephens
- Michael Hillman Sticken
- Evan Michael Stojak
- Savannah Nicole Stokes
- Ian Stoney Straight
- Sarah Ann Stringer
- Lily Alizabeth Stronko
- Alexa Kathleen Stuckey
- Lonnie Daniel Sullivan
- Sherrie Devanne Swenson
- Sophia Marie Swenson
- Logan Sage Talley
- Maxwell Abraham Tamer
- Abigail Marie Taylor
- Kenneth Wayne Taylor
- Cameron James Teachey
- Christian Robert Teague
- Ex’zavion Zy’quan Thomas
- Jakob Kristopher Thomas
- Connor Jackson Thompson
- Moreisha Breion Thompson
- Ashtin Blaine Bredal Thorsen
- Patrick Henry Thrower
- Bridgette Lasha Thurman
- Kaleb Rene Till
- Joao Toarez
- Jansen Tobin
- Chase Nealson Tolbert
- Deborah Lynn Tourney
- Lacey Janelle Toyne
- An Kien Tran
- Quoc Anh Tran
- Joshua Logan Turner
- Kiara Joanai Turner
- Morgan Chanel Turner
- Adena Carleen Tyms
- Connor Ray Uebelsteadt
- Raven Chantell Valier
- Victoria Louise Vaughan
- Bryce Alan Vincent
- Karissa Donell Vittetoe
- Lindsay Lavelle Von Stein
- Dylan James Vorrasi
- Cybreuna Monique Wade
- Christopher Lee Wadkins
- Lauren Avery Walsh
- Preston Davis Warren
- Levi Jase Watson
- Tre Christian Watson
- Savannah Alexis Weaver
- Jason Anthony Weiss
- Christian Dalton Welch
- Faith Scooter Wells
- Richard Overton Whatley
- Bailey Mitchell Whitacre
- Bethany Joann White
- Weston Zane Wilbanks
- Hunter Kollen Wilkins
- Courtney Taylor Williams
- Johnny Alando Williams
- Joshua Daquay Williams
- Justin Scott Williams
- Ke’andre Zy’shawn Williams
- Kiara Diane Williams
- Sydedra Lamaria Williams
- Taji J’kai Williams
- Twavon Lamarice Williams
- Tyteeyona Annice Williams
- Zoe Sunshine Williams
- Hannah Kathleen Willis
- Nathan Bradley Willits
- Austin Eugene Witt
- Gabrielle Nichole Wood
- Keyasha Felicia Woods
- Madison Bailey Workman
- Breland Leander Wright
- Jacob William Wright
- Morgan Kate Yeager
- Avery Rebecca Young
- Seth Michael Youngman
- Matthew David Zimmerman
