Tate Aggies Name Maum As New Quarterback Coach

June 5, 2020

The Tate High School Aggies have named Garrett Maum as the team’s new quarterback coach.

For the past five seasons, Maum has been the QB/WR coach at Donaldsonville High School in Louisiana. He was also the head baseball coach at Donaldsonville for the past three years. His team was previously ranked No. 8 in the state of Louisiana 3-A before the coronavirus lockdown. G

Maum is from Baton Rouge and is a graduate of LSU. His wife, Kristin will be teaching English at Tate High School. She was selected Ascension Parrish School Board High School Teacher of the Year for the 2015-2016 school year.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 