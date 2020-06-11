SRSO: Jay Woman Harassed Air Force Recruiter, Claimed To Be ISIS Terrorist

A Jay woman allegedly made dozens of harassing phone calls to an U.S. Air Force Recruiter, making threats and claiming to be a terrorist and a member of ISIS.

Margarette Ann Diamond, 24, was charged with harassing communication and was released on a $500 bond.

Diamond called the recruiter’s office 38 times and left several “vulgar” and “belittling” messages, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office report, along with a message that stated, “I’m a terrorist now”. Some of the voicemail messages included the words “kill” and “die”, the report states.

According to a U.S. Air Force investigator, Diamond left additional voice mails that continued to belittle the recruiter and stated, “You’re [expletive] going to die”.

The phone number used in the messages was positively linked to Diamond, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.