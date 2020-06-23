Secretary Of The Navy Honors Escambia Deputies Who Responded To NAS Pensacola Shooting
June 23, 2020
Naval Air Station Pensacola held an awards ceremony Monday to recognize members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that responded to the December 6, 2019, terrorist attack on the base.
Six deputies received the Distinguished Public Service Award from the Secretary of the Navy for their heroic actions that morning.
The deputies honored were:
- Jonathan Glass
- Matthew Housam
- Michael Hoyland
- Matthew Keebler
- Grant Lopez
- Matthew Tinch
Glass is not pictured.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
