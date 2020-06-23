Secretary Of The Navy Honors Escambia Deputies Who Responded To NAS Pensacola Shooting

Naval Air Station Pensacola held an awards ceremony Monday to recognize members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that responded to the December 6, 2019, terrorist attack on the base.

Six deputies received the Distinguished Public Service Award from the Secretary of the Navy for their heroic actions that morning.

The deputies honored were:

Jonathan Glass

Matthew Housam

Michael Hoyland

Matthew Keebler

Grant Lopez

Matthew Tinch

Glass is not pictured.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.