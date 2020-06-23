Ransom Middle Yearbooks Distribution Is Tuesday And Wednesday; Extras Are Available For $55

Ransom Middle School yearbooks have will be distributed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pick up for yearbooks that were pre-ordered will be in the car rider line in front of the school from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday.

There are 80 yearbooks available for purchase for cash only on a first-come, first-serve availability during the listed times.

For more information, email Mrs. Johnson at ljohnson7@ecsdfl.us.