Program Provides Free Books, Activities To Help Local Kids Ages 4-5 Learn To Read

June 7, 2020

Every Child a Reader in Escambia (ECARE) is launching a new summer program for families of four and five year old children who are just learning to read.

Participating families will receive free books, activities and support over the summer to enhance their child’s kindergarten readiness. All participants will be entered to win a $50 gift card.

Sign up online by clicking or tapping here or by texting “READ” to 833-636-0537.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 