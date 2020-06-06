Phase 2: Bars, Movie Theaters Now Open; New Rules For Stores And Gyms; Gatherings Up To 50 People

Phase 2 of Florida’s reopening began on Friday. Here’s what changed:

Bars and pubs can operate at 50% capacity inside and full capacity outside with appropriate social distancing, DeSantis said Wednesday morning. Patrons can only be served if they are seated; they can’t be standing or walking around. Restaurants can now offer bar seating with appropriate social distancing.

Entertainment businesses, including movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, may operate at 50% capacity with appropriate social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Gyms and stores can return to full capacity with social distancing.

Personal services businesses, including tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons and massage establishments may operate while adhering to guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Gatherings can now be up to 50 people.