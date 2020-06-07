Pensacola: The Future Home Of U.S. Space Command?

Pensacola is already the Cradle of Naval Aviation. So why not the home of U.S. Space Command?

U.S. Space Command is currently based in Colorado Springs, Coloarado, but the Department of Defense is seeking a permanent home.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson has submitted letter expressing Pensacola’s interest in becoming the command’s home. Pensacola meets the minimum criteria as announced to date for possible selection.

The Department of the Air Force is providing communities who meet the screening criteria an opportunity to nominate themselves as potential candidate locations by following the process outlined in a letter from the Department of the Air Force to the nation’s governors which includes a nomination form and screening and evaluation criteria.

A preferred U.S. Space Command headquarters location is expected to be selected in early 2021. It is expected to take about six years to construct the necessary facilities.

Pictured: Downtown Pensacola, with an added U.S. Space Command logo. NorthEscambia.com graphic.