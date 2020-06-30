Pensacola Man Charged In Shots Fired Burglary In Walnut Hill

June 30, 2020

A Pensacola man was arrested following a shots fired burglary in Walnut Hill on Sunday.

Edward DeWayne Broxson, 56, was charged with burglary of a residence and criminal mischief. He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired disturbance in the 8100 block of Highway 97, near Wiggins Lake Road, and received a report that the suspect wearing black shorts was walking south.

Deputies arrived in the area to find Broxson on a Highway 97 bridge, wearing black shorts. He told deputies that he had just been pistol-whipped at a nearby residence. Broxon wa detained and transported back to the residence.

The victim told deputies he saw an unidentified vehicle at his residence, next to a vacant residence that was the former home of his grandmother. The victim said when he arrived, he fired a warning shot, at which time Broxson came out of the house begging him not to shoot. The two got into a physical altercation, and Broxson was able to escape when his shirt was pulled off, an arrest report states.

“That man was in my house and had no business being there,” the victim told deputies, according to the report. Deputies found that a window on the back of the residence had been knocked out.

Broxson’s statements to law enforcement were redacted from his arrest report.

There were no injuries.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 