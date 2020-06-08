Peaceful Black Lives Matter Demonstration Held In Century (With Photo Gallery)

A peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration was held Sunday along North Century Boulevard.

A few dozen people lined the sidewalks at the Nadine McCaw Park, commonly called Roadside Park, holding mostly homemade signs with statements that included “Black Lives Matter’, “Stop Killin’ Us”, “End Systemic Racism”, “When They See Us, Am I Next?”, “I Cant’ Breathe”, and “1 Band, 1 Sound”.

They waved at passing traffic during the demonstration, and many drivers double-honked their horns in support after seeing a sign that said “Honk Twice for Black Lives Matter”.

One demonstrator said the group was not protesting against law enforcement.

Several people stopped by and donated food and water to the group.

