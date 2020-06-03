Northview Chiefs Name New Head Football Coach. He’s A Former Coach At West Florida And Tate.

Northview High School has named their new head football coach.

He is Wes Summerford, who has been the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the West Florida Jaguars since 2017.

“I’m just excited to have this opportunity,” Summerford told NorthEscambia.com. “I’ve been looking forward to becoming a head coach since I got into coaching, and I could not think of a better school than Northview. It’s a great program…and I look forward to getting started with the players.”

Summerford’s coaching experience also includes a defensive coach at Tate High School from 2015-2017, outside linebacker coach at West Florida from 2011-2015 and defensive assistant at Tate in 2008.

Wes Summerford is the brother of West Florida Jaguar Head Coach Rhett Summerford.

