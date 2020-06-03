Northview Chiefs Name New Head Football Coach. He’s A Former Coach At West Florida And Tate.

June 3, 2020

Northview High School  has named their new head football coach.

He is Wes Summerford, who has been the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the West Florida Jaguars since 2017.

“I’m just excited to have this opportunity,” Summerford told NorthEscambia.com. “I’ve been looking forward to becoming a head coach since I got into coaching, and I could not think of a better school than Northview. It’s a great program…and I look forward to getting started with the players.”

Summerford’s coaching experience also includes a defensive coach at Tate High School from 2015-2017, outside linebacker  coach at West Florida from 2011-2015 and defensive assistant at Tate in 2008.

Wes Summerford is the brother of West Florida Jaguar Head Coach Rhett Summerford.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

4 Responses to “Northview Chiefs Name New Head Football Coach. He’s A Former Coach At West Florida And Tate.”

  1. William Reynolds on June 3rd, 2020 6:30 pm

    >>Was his dad Former Tate coach Neil Summerford?

    Yes. (Neal is how it’s spelled. Neal Summerford.)

  2. Me on June 3rd, 2020 6:19 pm

    Congratulations great opportunity for great family. Played ball with both of these guys from little league with their dad as our tball coach through high schoolwith coach leonard.

  3. Ronnie Cloud on June 3rd, 2020 5:55 pm

    Congratulations Wes, i am sure you will have success at Northview. Congrats on a great hire Mike. Hopefully you will get a 2 for 1 deal like west Florida did with Neal. Good luck Coach!

  4. JTV on June 3rd, 2020 5:39 pm

    Was his dad Former Tate coach Neil Summerford?





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 