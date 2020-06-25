New Law Provides Heat Stroke Protections For Florida Student Athletes

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill that will require schools to do more to protect student athletes from heat strokes.

Known as the “Zachary Martin Act”, the bill requires health illness training and life saving equipment like AEDs for all schools that are members of the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Zachary Martin died in July 2017, after he suffered a heat stroke following summer high school football practice in South Florida heat. His mother, Laurie Giordano spent two years lobbying Florida lawmakers and the FHSAA for the protections.

The law goes into effect on July 1 requiring public schools to have a tub or other container that is full of cold water on the sidelines at all practices and games. Defibrillators will be required, and school personnel will be required to learn how to recognize heat illnesses including heat strokes and take immediate life saving actions.

