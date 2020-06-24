Navy Federal Once Again Named A Best Place To Work In IT

For a second year in a row, Navy Federal Credit Union ranks in the top 10 for IDG’s Computerworld 2020 Best Places to Work in IT. This is the credit union’s sixth consecutive year to make the list, ranking ninth among 52 large organizations. Navy Federal remains the only credit union among the large organizations.

Navy Federal’s Information Services Department provides support for the credit union’s 21,500 employees and over 9.2 million members.

“Technology is critical in our mission to deliver the best service for our members and employees,” said Tony Gallardy, Chief Information Officer for Navy Federal. “Whether you’re a member connecting with us through our mobile app or an employee teleworking from home, our ISD team has played a major role in making sure the credit union provides an incredible experience.”

Computerworld, in partnership with IDG’s Insider Pro, compiles its Best Places to Work in IT list based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. Additionally, IT professionals are surveyed and their responses are factored heavily in determining the rankings.

