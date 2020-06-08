More Tropical Rain Monday From Cristobal

More tropical rain is in store for Monday from Cristobal. The tropical storm made landfall near Grand Isle, Lousiana, and continued to move inland.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.